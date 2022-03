Cannabis plants found in Cannock

Officers from Staffordshire Police found more than 40 cannabis plants at the property in Norton Canes on Monday.

One woman was arrested at the scene in Hanbury Road, while the building was secured and the plants seized.

Photos taken at the scene showed what looked like an organised set-up with lights rigged up above potted plants which were on top of a tarpaulin.

Over 40 cannabis plants were found at the address