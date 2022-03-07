Wolverhampton to Welshpool drugs gang busted after raid on caravan site

The gang was based at Leighton Arches traveller site in Welshpool, which was raided last year

Twelve members of a County Lines gang - all based in the Wolverhampton and Welshpool areas - have now been convicted of supplying Class A and B drugs after last year's operation.

The gang brought hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of heroin, cocaine and cannabis into Powys and were based at the Leighton Arches travellers' site in Welshpool.

Police raided the caravan site in June last year, with around 30 police cars and 80 officers sent to the park near the River Severn.

A significant amount of drugs were seized, police said, although initially only three suspected drug dealers were arrested. Now 12 people have been convicted of conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs.

Leighton Arches caravan site.

Daniel Seyffert, 39, of High Street, Presteigne and Lee Husbands, 22, of Bowling Green Lane, Knighton, were found guilty on Friday following a trial at Caernarfon Crown Court.

Martin John Gallagher, 35, and Michael Power, 20, both of Leighton Arches, pleaded guilty at the start of the trial.

A further eight all pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing. They are:

Patrick David Stokes, 33, of Leighton Arches

John Paul Power, 26, of Leighton Arches

Sheldon Terrence Kay, 24, of Station Road, Knighton

Kristian Rigby, 28, of Radnor Drive, Knighton

Kane Glyn Bastable, 24, of Clarence Road, Wolverhampton

Kuldeep Sahota, 35, of Broad Lanes, Wolverhampton

Gavin Andrew Tony Warley, 29, of Fourth Avenue, Wolverhampton

Joshua Large, 23, of Brook Close, Coven, near Wolverhampton

The County Lines gang brought cocaine and heroin from the Wolverhampton area into the Leighton Arches site for distribution to Welshpool, Newtown, Knighton and other Powys towns over a number of months.

Chief Inspector Jacqui Lovatt, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said: "The drugs activities and associated anti-social behaviour of these individuals significantly impacted upon the Powys community, including the quality of life for local businesses and residents.

"This result will not only have a positive impact on the community in removing the threat posed by these individuals but will also send a strong message to anybody concerned in the supply of drugs across Powys and that it won’t be tolerated.

"I would like to reassure the public that we will continue to act on all concerns over drugs use and abuse."

The dealers will all be sentenced at a later date.

Detective Inspector Richard Lewis said a lot of work had gone into proving the scale of the operation but that the focus would now turn to getting back money and assets made from the drug dealing.

He said: "Removing this OCG will have wider impact on the community than simply removing a drugs threat.

"The associated antisocial behaviour, fear and threats that associate this type of activity will be far reaching.

"These convictions show that dealing drugs is not worth it.

"Not only will we seek to bring you to justice for these offences but we will seek to recoup any money or assets that you have profited from as a result of your criminal activity."

The jury was unable to return a verdict on a third defendant Lucy Lloyd, aged 34, of Heyope, Knighton.