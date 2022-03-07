Careless driver escapes jail after killing man in Lichfield crash

Robert Pratt was killed last year

Christopher Collins, 44, was given a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, at Stafford Crown Court of causing death by careless driving at an incident on the A5 eastbound, Lichfield, on February 22, 2021.

Robert Pratt, aged 64, from Cannock, was the driver of a silver Ford Focus which had broken down in the first lane of the road.

The vehicle was not illuminated as a result of a flat battery.

Collins, who was driving a white Mercedes sprinter van, collided with the rear of Pratt’s stationary vehicle at 7.50pm.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, Robert was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Evidence suggested that Collins had been driving above the speed limit in the lead up to the collision and had been using a device mounted on the windshield.

Collins was disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pay victim suffrage of £1,700.

Sergeant Richard Moors, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This is another case of a driver disregarding the speed limit of our roads and not considering the safety of motorists around them.