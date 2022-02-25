Notification Settings

Hunt for arsonist as dead badger found burned and dressed in baby grow

By Nathan Rowe

A badger has been found dead next its den after being set on fire and then dressed in a baby grow.

The badger was burned and dressed in a baby grow

The badger's burned body was found next to its den which had been deliberately torched close to the Beacon Centre in Wolverhampton Road East, Dudley.

The RSPCA has now issued an appeal for information after being alerted by a member of the public at around 6.30am on February 3.

The badly burned mammal was found surrounded by smoking paraphernalia, while the shape of a heart had been urned nearby.

RSPCA inspector Laura Brewerton, who is investigating, said: "We’re eager to find out more information about this disturbing incident.

"Someone had deliberately lit a fire at the entrance to badgers’ sett.

"It’s extremely disturbing that anyone would behave this way, and concerning to see the way someone had interfered with the badger’s body after death.

"The badger had been dressed in a baby grow with a lighter, cigarette filters, and lighter fluid bottle left alongside his body at the roadside.

"Whoever did this had also intentionally burned the shape of a heart near the badger with lighter fluid.

"Badgers and their setts are protected under the Protection of Badgers Act. In England and Wales, it is an offence to intentionally kill, injure or take a badger - or attempt to - except under licence.

"We’d like to hear from anyone who has any information who thinks they may be able to help our investigation should call us. Our inspectorate appeal line can be reached on 0300 123 8018, and calls are treated in confidence."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

