Violent robber sentenced to nine years for string of Kidderminster robberies

Craig Woodyatt

Craig Woodyatt threatened to stab his victims when demanding money and even kicked a female victim in the head.

Between June and July 2021 Woodyatt did a series of violent robberies in and around the area of Kidderminster Train Station.

The 35-year-old was sentenced to nine years in prison at Worcester Crown Court on Friday.

The jury had been told how Woodyatt had hung around near the train station waiting for his victims threatening to stab them if they didn’t hand over their money.

In July 2021 the court heard how Woodyatt approached a woman on the platform of Kidderminster Train Station, kicked her in the head as she sat against a wall and then with force took her bag from her.

Woodyatt was arrested a short time later on 21 July, was charged and remanded into custody.

Woodyatt pleaded guilty to all charges and Detective Constable Chris Harris said: "I would like to thank the local community around Kidderminster for their assistance in helping to identify Woodyatt.

"I would also like to commend the courage of his victims who were brutally attacked and who were determined to support us in identifying him and bring him to justice. I would ask that anyone a victim of assault, robbery or any crime to please contact us and know with confidence that we will support them and investigate any reports of crime they make."