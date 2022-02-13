Ex-Russells Hall doctor arrested over alleged sex attack on child patient

Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley

The 34-year-old man, who has not been named, also previously worked at Royal Stoke University Hospital in Staffordshire.

He was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in December and is now on bail as Staffordshire Police investigate. No action was taken when the same force investigated the same doctor in 2018.

He is believed to have been based in A&E departments at both hospitals and worked in another department in Dudley. He was the subject of a number of complaints including the circumstances surrounding the examinations of two girls, aged seven and 15, at Stoke.

Chiefs at both hospitals have confirmed he is no longer a member of staff and have set up telephone helplines for concerned patients and their families.

Staffordshire Police says it is working in partnership with the NHS on a major incident review, called Operation Anzu, to investigate the doctor’s work at both hospitals.

Royal Stoke University Hospital

Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust medical director Julian Hobbs said: “The individual no longer works at the trust. We are working closely with Staffordshire Police and cannot make any further comment at present.”

In a statement Staffordshire Police said: “A 34-year-old man, from the West Midlands, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in December 2021. He was released on bail with conditions pending further enquiries.

"An investigation is ongoing.

“Staffordshire Police is also reviewing an investigation into the same suspect it undertook in 2018, at which time there was insufficient evidence to take further action.

"An Independent Office Police of Conduct (IOPC) self-referral has been made by Staffordshire Police in regards to the 2018 investigation.”