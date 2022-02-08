Shots fired as man chased down Smethwick street

Shots were fired on Windmill Crescent in Smethwick. Photo: Google

The incident is believed to have involved a man running after another man in Windmill Crescent, Smethwick, shortly before 9pm on Monday night.

It is believed that someone may have been injured but no victims have yet come forward, West Midlands Police said.

Detective Inspector Jackie Nicholson said: “Our primary concern is to make sure that anyone who may have been injured is okay and receiving any medical treatment they need.

“Guns have no place on our streets and we want to find those responsible for using them. I’d ask anyone with any information to please get in touch.”

The force said a forensic examination of the scene was being carried out and that officers were checking CCTV images and speaking to witnesses.

A dark-coloured vehicle was also seen in the area.