Police boss to pump in more money to tackle 'worrying' murder case rise

John Campion has pledged more money and officers allocated to homicide investigations

Figures show that of the 19 recorded murders in 2020/21, 20 per cent involved a partner and 15 per cent involved a parent-on-child death.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said the volume of homicides had increased and he was working with senior officers to understand the reasons behind the deaths. He said efforts included looking at whether further loss of life can be prevented by targeting the root causes which may also include poor mental health.

The issue was raised at a holding to account meeting where it was discussed that a whole system approach was required to tackle the problem including the commissioner investing in prevention services and identifying gaps in services.

He said extra resources were being placed into investigations.

Mr Campion said: “Unfortunately we have seen a worrying rise in the number of people needlessly losing their lives, which is devastating families. As police and crime commissioner I want to reassure communities that I will take the necessary action to tackle this crime, and put an end to this increase we are currently facing.

"Regardless of the nature of this crime, it still has the potential to cause concern amongst communities.

“I have already announced that, as part of my budget proposals, an additional 68 police officers will be allocated to investigations. I will also continue to provide funding for services that work with perpetrators of crime, such as domestic abuse, to prevent further victims.

"I will be seeking reassurance, and regular updates, from the Chief Constable that what has been discussed in the meeting has been implemented on behalf of the communities of West Mercia.”

Judy Fox

Cases in Shropshire include the murder of Shifnal retired nurse 65-year-old Judith Fox, known as Judy, who vanished from her Haughton Drive home between June 12 and 14 2020.

Her daughter Lucy, 39, of Bridgnorth, was made subject to an indefinite hospital order to protect the public after a jury found she was responsible for stabbing her mother to death.

Richard Hall, 70, of Perton, was killed by Moses Christensen, 23, while out walking on Brown Clee Hill on August 13 2020. Christensen, of Stourbridge, was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 28 years.

Both defendants had a history of mental health illness.

Richard Hall

West Mercia Police Chief Constable Pippa Mills said: “Homicide is one of the most ruinous crimes that impacts families and communities.

“We retain a wholehearted commitment to find justice for those affected and constantly seek improvement in how murder is investigated.

“West Mercia has a cross-directorate action plan and a range of prevention activities to break the drivers of murder - domestic abuse, mental health, organised crime and county lines.

“Additional resources will allow us to continue the delivery of high-quality investigations, alongside an increase in preventative measures.