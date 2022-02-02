Fly tipper caught on CCTV arrested and fined after skipping court

de

Laurentiu Plesca, Vicarage Road, All Saints, was involved in two fly tipping incidents outside the Onkar Mission charity in Drayton Street, Wolverhampton on 16 October 2020.

Two different vehicles were used and the incidents were captured on CCTV.

One of the vehicles was registered to Mr Plesca’s home address, the other was registered in a different part of country and was seized from Maxwell Road in Wolverhampton.

No claim was made on the latter vehicle, which has been destroyed by the council’s vehicle removal contractor.

Councillor Steve Evans, City of Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: "This case shows what the consequences of fly tipping can be, how it’s viewed by the courts, and what

we as a council will do to make sure fly tippers are caught.

"We know how fly tipping makes people feel, which is why, with our officers along with your help, we can catch these criminals and the courts can hold them accountable."

He added: "Fly tipping is, and always has been, a priority for the council nobody wants to see rubbish dumped in the street, outside shops, or in our communities. It’s not acceptable.

"Which is why we are absolutely committed to tackling fly tippers and will take the necessary measures to stop this criminal behaviour."

At the hearing in December at Birmingham Magistrates Court, Mr Plesca was charged with prohibition on unauthorised or harmful depositing, treatment or disposal of waste.