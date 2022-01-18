Chalmers Road, Gospel End. Photo: Google

A woman was threatened by two masked men on Chalmers Road, Gospel End, at 6:45pm on Sunday while standing by her blue Peugeot 508.

The pair jumped out of a dark-coloured BMW, brandishing a baseball bat, and demanded the woman hand over her car keys while her partner was sat in the car.

The offenders then drove away, leaving the woman and man shaken but unhurt. One is described as white, the other is described as black. Both were wearing dark clothing.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may know the whereabouts of the stolen BMW.

Staffordshire Police is keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 532 of 16 January.