Murder trial begins for shooting of Dudley taxi boss Mohammed Haroon Zeb in January

Taxi boss Mohammed Haroon Zeb was murdered in January

Eight people appeared in Wolverhampton Crown Court of conspiring to murder the 39-year-old father was shot and then later died in hospital.

The court heard the killing was the result of a feud between two Dudley families which had raged for years and included ritual beatings, disorder on the street, kidnappings and violent assaults.

Hassan Tasleem, 24, of Richmond Road, Dudley, Arkarsh Tasleem, 26, of Shaw Road, Dudley, Choudhary Naheim Rashid, 47, of Kingswinford Road, Dudley, Choudhary Akeel Hussain, 21, of Brook Street, Dudley, Gurdeep Sandhu, 23, of Blowers Green Road, Dudley, Mohammed Rafiq, 20, of Gammag Street, Dudley, Umar Ali, 20, of Blowers Green Road, Dudley, Shamraz Ali, 20, of Tanfield Road, Dudley, have all been charged with conspiracy to murder.

Hassan Tasleem, Choudhary Naheim Rashid, Gurdeep Sandhu, and Umar Ali have also been charged with possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

And Sanna Iqbal, 27, of Hordern Road, Wolverhampton, has been charged with assisting an offender, her boyfriend Hassan Tasleem.

In his opening statement to the jury, who were sworn in last week, prosecutor James Curtis laid bare the scale of the bitter dispute between the two families, one of from Claughton, Dudley, the other residing in Himley.

He said: "It is the case of the Crown, eight male defendants, together with one other man, who is named in indictment, who has disappeared, agreed to murder a man - called Mohammed Haroon Zeb, sometime we will call him Mr Zeb, sometimes Haroon, he was a youngish man, a husband and a father. An agreement was made to shoot him in the head.

"This feud, which origins have been lost in the midst of time, involved cumulative attacks, revenge, allegations of criminal damage, kidnapping and arguments in court."

He added: "There is the Hussain family from Himley and the Claughton family from Dudley, so called because of the area of Dudley there are from. Not all are blood relatives but they are close knit."