Man charged following stand-off with armed police

By Dayna FarringtonBirminghamCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man has been charged following a stand-off with armed police amid reports of a grenade.

Jason Delaney refused to leave the address in Hillaries Road, in Erdington, as officers attempted to arrest him for an alleged assault which took place a few days before.

Hillaries Road was closed as firearms officers secured the scene on Tuesday, August 24, and a force negotiator encouraged the man to come out of the address peacefully.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The 49-year-old eventually left the property and was Tasered by officers following reports he may be carrying a gun and a grenade.

"He was wanted in connection with an attack on a man in Cooksey Lane, Kingstanding on Sunday, August 22.

"A man in his 70s was found with a slash wound to his head and was taken to hospital, although thankfully his injuries were not serious.

"Delaney appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Saturday, August 28, charged with wounding and threats to kill. He was remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on September 24."

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News