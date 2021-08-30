Man charged following stand-off with armed police

Jason Delaney refused to leave the address in Hillaries Road, in Erdington, as officers attempted to arrest him for an alleged assault which took place a few days before.
Hillaries Road was closed as firearms officers secured the scene on Tuesday, August 24, and a force negotiator encouraged the man to come out of the address peacefully.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The 49-year-old eventually left the property and was Tasered by officers following reports he may be carrying a gun and a grenade.
"He was wanted in connection with an attack on a man in Cooksey Lane, Kingstanding on Sunday, August 22.
"A man in his 70s was found with a slash wound to his head and was taken to hospital, although thankfully his injuries were not serious.
"Delaney appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Saturday, August 28, charged with wounding and threats to kill. He was remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on September 24."