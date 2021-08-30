Man charged following stand-off with armed police

Jason Delaney refused to leave the address in Hillaries Road, in Erdington, as officers attempted to arrest him for an alleged assault which took place a few days before.

Hillaries Road was closed as firearms officers secured the scene on Tuesday, August 24, and a force negotiator encouraged the man to come out of the address peacefully.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The 49-year-old eventually left the property and was Tasered by officers following reports he may be carrying a gun and a grenade.

"He was wanted in connection with an attack on a man in Cooksey Lane, Kingstanding on Sunday, August 22.

"A man in his 70s was found with a slash wound to his head and was taken to hospital, although thankfully his injuries were not serious.