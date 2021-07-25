Attempted murder arrest after Wednesbury stabbing

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Suffolk Road, Wendesbury. Photo: SnapperSK.

West Midlands Police closed off Suffolk Road, in the Wednesbury area, following the incident which saw a man in his 20s stabbed during disorder at around 12.30am on Saturday, July 24.

A spokesman for the force confirmed that a 25-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody.

The injured man, aged 23, remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Officers had erected a blue tent in front of the property in Suffolk Road and placed a tarpaulin over a car at the front of the property as they investigated over the weekend.

Local residents said they saw a brawl involving a gang of young men fighting in the street with weapons.

The gang then fled on foot as the victim lay prone on a driveway.

Police remained at the scene in Suffolk Road on Saturday with forensics officers combing the area for clues.

Life-saving medical equipment could also be seen on the driveway.

In a statement on Saturday, a spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating after a man was stabbed during a disorder at a property on Suffolk Road, Wednesbury, at 12.30am on Saturday.

"The man in his 20s was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

"A scene is being held as our investigations continue.

"CCTV is also being reviewed and we are urging anyone who witnessed this attack or with any information to contact us via live chat on our website or by calling 101."

Witnesses can call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 20/1285529/21.