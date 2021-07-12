Pub fight after Euros final lands three people in hospital

By Dayna FarringtonWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Three people have been taken to hospital after a fight broke at out a pub minutes after the Euro 2020 final finished.

The Why Not Inn, in Broad Lane, Essington, on Monday morning
The Why Not Inn, in Broad Lane, Essington, on Monday morning

Emergency services were called to the Why Not Inn, in Broad Lane, Essington, at around 11.10pm on Sunday.

Two men and a woman were treated by paramedics at the scene, before being taken to hospital.

Staffordshire Police is appealing for witnesses.

A spokesman for the force said: "We attended reports of disorder at the Why Not pub in Essington on Sunday night [July 11].

"Two people were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, including a slash wound to a hand."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to Why Not Inn, in Broad Lane, at 11.07pm on Sunday night.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended.

"Two men and a woman received treatment on scene before being conveyed to hospital for further checks."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 870 of July 11.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Staffordshire
Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News