Pub fight after Euros final lands three people in hospital

The Why Not Inn, in Broad Lane, Essington, on Monday morning

Emergency services were called to the Why Not Inn, in Broad Lane, Essington, at around 11.10pm on Sunday.

Two men and a woman were treated by paramedics at the scene, before being taken to hospital.

Staffordshire Police is appealing for witnesses.

A spokesman for the force said: "We attended reports of disorder at the Why Not pub in Essington on Sunday night [July 11].

"Two people were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, including a slash wound to a hand."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to Why Not Inn, in Broad Lane, at 11.07pm on Sunday night.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended.

"Two men and a woman received treatment on scene before being conveyed to hospital for further checks."