Man accused of murdering friend 'laughing and talking' with him, trial hears

Stabbing victim Paulius Petrasiunas

Paulius Petrasiunas, 25, died "within seconds" after he was stabbed in the chest by Sean Bulle, 20, in Heath Town, Wolverhampton on July 13 last year, jurors at Stafford Crown Court were told.

The pair argued at Flat 64 of Chervil Rise before the attack took place outside and Paulius, also known as Paulo and Polo, was pronounced dead at 5.48pm that day.

Today (Wednesday, July 7) the court was shown extensive CCTV footage of the defendant and victim’s movements in the hours before the fatal stabbing.

The footage has been reviewed by investigating police officer Detective Constable Amanda Gilbert who was giving evidence in court.

Stills were shown of Bulle, identified as Profile 2, giving Paulius, Profile 1, cash on the landing outside a flat, 31 Lincoln Street, at 1.40pm and also of an item concealed beneath Bulle’s clothing.

“There is an item we have seen under his coat ending in a point,” said Timothy Hannam QC, prosecuting.

Shortly afterwards the pair left Lincoln Street they visited Normacs Supermarket on Wednesfield Road and then went on to Chervil Rise.

The court heard that Bulle was carrying a “man bag” across his chest which was pushed forward by the item beneath.

They then returned to the flats at Lincoln Street. "At 2.53pm Profile 1 (Paulius) and Profile 2 (Bulle) are laughing and talking together on the landing outside Number 31," said Mr Hannam.

They returned to Chervil Rise, before later revisiting Normacs supermarket but bought nothing.

CCTV later picked up Paulius and Bulle in the Asda car park at Crossways Shopping Centre and inside the Betfred shop where Paulius was holding a black carrier bag with blue handles.

They were both passengers in a black Citroen DS3 which took them back to the Lincoln Street flats where Paulius is seen entering Number 31 with the bag and, some 30 seconds later leaving without it.

At 5.12pm the car is seen taking them back to Chervil Rise, Paulius and Bull get out of the car and walk towards Flat 64, the scene of the stabbing.

The jury was then shown CCTV stills, timed at 5.21pm, of Bulle outside Chervil Rise “holding a long pointed item”.

Addressing DC Gilbert, Mr Hannam asked about the footage: “You told us the CCTV was seized from various premises.

“It takes some time to review the CCTV that has been recovered

“When was the footage viewed?”

“In early December,” DC Gilbert replied. “To try to get a good idea of the movements of the victim and defendant."

Bulle, of Clover Ley, Heath Town, denies murder.