Bleed control kits installed outside police stations for knife incidents

West Midlands Police said the kits be used from knife attacks to butchers "accidentally cutting their hands".
A kit has been installed outside Wolverhampton Central police station, which is located on Bilston Street in the city centre, situated on a wall next to the main entrance.
Kits have also been installed at Low Hill police station and Bilston police station.
Announcing the new kits, PCSO Quick said: "They can be used for all emergency bleed injuries, ranging from knife crime injuries to a butcher in the town centre accidentally cutting their hands.
"To gain access to the kits, all you have to do is call 999, provide your location and you will be given a code to open it."