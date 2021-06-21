Bleed control kits installed outside police stations for knife incidents

One of the bleed control kits. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police said the kits be used from knife attacks to butchers "accidentally cutting their hands".

A kit has been installed outside Wolverhampton Central police station, which is located on Bilston Street in the city centre, situated on a wall next to the main entrance.

Kits have also been installed at Low Hill police station and Bilston police station.

Announcing the new kits, PCSO Quick said: "They can be used for all emergency bleed injuries, ranging from knife crime injuries to a butcher in the town centre accidentally cutting their hands.