Police launch investigation after shots fired at car

It's believed the shooter was on a motorbike or moped when a firearm was discharged in Birmingham.

Some damage was caused to the BMW during the shooting in Idmiston Croft, in the Druids Heath area of the city, just after 6.30pm yesterday.

Four people who were near the vehicle were uninjured.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re carrying out enquiries in the area as we seek to establish who was responsible for potentially putting lives at risk.

"We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling near to Idmiston Croft around the time and has dash cam footage.