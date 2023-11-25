Cheapest fuel prices in the Black Country revealed as motorists queue to take advantage of national drop

As the cost of living crisis continues to bite, it is likely to be music to everyone's ears that the price of fuel is on the decline.

And taking the crown for the lowest rates once again is Total Energies Blakenhall Service Station, which charges customers 139.6p per litre of petrol.

The Dudley Road petrol station was also found to be the cheapest last year and has even previously attracted queues by those looking to refuel and not break the bank.

These are the other retailers offering the best prices for fuel in the region according to Go.Compare on Saturday morning.

Cheapest places for petrol

Asda Jack Haywood Hay, Wolverhampton (WV1 4DE) – 140.7p per litre

Sainsbury's Wolverhampton, Raglan Street (WV3 0ST) – 140.9p per litre

Shell, Millfields Service Station, Millfields Road, Bilston (WV14 0QJ) – 141.7p per litre

Morrisons, Market Street, Bilston (WV14 0DP) – 141.7p per litre

Gulf, A5 Fuel Express Automat, Walsall (WS3 5AS) – 142.7p per litre

Tesco Superstore, Silver Street, Brownhills, Walsall (WS8 6DZ) – 142.9p per litre

Asda Great Bridge, Brickhouse Lane South, Tipton (DY4 7HW) – 143.7p per litre

Asda Tipton, Wednesbury Oak Road, Tipton (DY4 0BP) – 143.7 per litre

Tesco Extra, Birmingham New Road, Dudley (DY1 4RP) – 143.9p per litre

Asda Brierley Hill Superstore, Pearson Street (DY5 3BJ) – 144.7p per litre

Cheapest places for diesel

Total Energies Blakenhall Service Station, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton (WV2 3JY) – 146.6p per litre

Asda Jack Haywood Hay, Wolverhampton (WV1 4DE) – 149.7p per litre

Sainsbury's Wolverhampton, Raglan Street (WV3 0ST) – 149.9p per litre

Shell, Millfields Service Station, Millfields Road, Bilston (WV14 0QJ) – 150.7p per litre

Tesco Superstore, Silver Street, Brownhills, Walsall (WS8 6DZ) – 150.9p per litre

Tesco Extra, Birmingham New Road, Dudley (DY1 4RP) – 150.9p per litre

Tesco Extra, West Bromwich, New Square (B70 7PR) – 150.9p per litre

Asda Brierley Hill Superstore, Pearson Street (DY5 3BJ) – 151.7p per litre

Asda, Wolverhampton Road, Oldbury (B69 4QB) – 151.7p per litre

The drop in prices comes following a report made by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on November 8, which accused retailers of not reflecting a decline in wholesale costs.

Just 14 days after the report was published, petrol prises decreased by 3.75p.

AA pump price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: "It’s amazing what happens when the competition watchdog gives the fuel trade a good prod – pump prices fall at twice the speed and £2 comes off the cost of a tank of petrol within a fortnight."

However, RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams, commented that the drop in prices was "no cause for celebration".

He said: "Drivers are still losing out massively at the pumps because retailers refuse to cut their prices to reflect far lower wholesale costs.

"Average retailer margin on petrol is currently around 17p a litre – 10p more than the long-term margin."