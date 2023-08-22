Notification Settings

PR firm moves into former brewery and fire station

By John Corser

Technology public relations agency Stone Junction has moved into its new offices at the Malthouse on Water Street, Stafford, having spent £60,000 on refurbishment.

Stone Junction's new home
The 2,500 sq ft space, which is 2.5 times bigger than the company’s previous 900 sq ft offices, will allow the 34-strong team to grow, creating space for up to 12 new jobs.

The Malthouse is a two-storey brick and tile building dating from 1837, which has been home to an eclectic mix of hosts over the years, being used as a fire station, brewery and now a PR firm.

“We wanted an office that reflected the way we feel as a business,” said Richard Stone, founder and managing director. “Our new space achieves this by being contemporary, creative, and collaborative. To provide a sense of belonging, every person gets their own desk, even though we operate a flexible working model with two days in the office and three days remotely.”

As well as moving into its new head office in Stafford, Stone Junction also launched its German and Romanian businesses earlier this year, to boost international growth. In 2022, it responded to the cost-of-living crisis by increasing all salaries by £3,000 and raising its starting salary for account executives to £23,000. As a result, the agency has seen its staff retention rate reach 88 per cent and the average length of service increase to four years.

The company is currently advertising for three jobs: PR account manager, PR account executive and public relations apprentice.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

