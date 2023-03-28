MNA Media is helping businesses grow

WOLVERHAMPTON CCOPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR 23/03/2023 Some of those who attended at the University of Wolverhampton Science Park, people attending the MNA media solutions briefing to attract new clients to E&S/MNA Digital. ...

A series of one-hour sessions were held at venues in the Black Country and Staffordshire to explain how the regional news company, which includes the evening newspaper, MNA Digital and Star Recruitment, can work with existing and new clients to win more customers and sales and find key personnel.

Guest speaker at the sessions was Fiona Charlesworth, media solutions director at The Strategy Exchange. She has more than 30 years in media and specialises in helping local business owners maximise even the smallest budgets.

The free advice events, which also aimed to help businesses increase their website traffic, took place at the Black Country Living Museum, Dudley; Premier Suite Cannock; The Village Hotel, Walsall and the University of Wolverhampton Science Park.

It was a new initiative for the media business and organisers were pleased at the level of response from the regional business community with more than 200 businesses attending the 13 sessions that were held over the four days.

Head of advertising for MNA Media, Kim Hazel, said: "We were absolutely delighted at the turnout and the feedback from local businesses that attended. Many said that they found the sessions incredibly useful and informative.

"A number of those who attended have signed up for an annual membership involving a multi-media print and digital advertising campaign with the MNA."

She said that MNA Media would welcome hearing from businesses interested in taking part in future events.