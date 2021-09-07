MIlan Mazic

Zicam Integrated Security, which provides and installs high-quality security systems and technology to protect people, places and assets, was launched in 1996.

The company has ambitious growth plans which have seen an ongoing investment in both the business and its employees.

The year began with the January promotion of David Salisbury to managing director, and since then an additional three high-level promotions have been made within the leadership team.

The business has grown from a one-man operation started by chief executive and founder Milan Mazic, who made the first sales call from his bedroom in 1996.

Zicam now employs 23 people and has clients such as the NHS, Eddie Stobbart and Sunseeker Yachts in its portfolio.

The success and longevity of the company can partly be attributed to it being known in the industry for doing things differently, offering a personal touch backed up by in-depth knowledge and having a passion for providing the very best to its customers. It is this personal touch that Milan states sets the company apart, and this is reflected in a ‘family feel’ to the business and the real team spirit between all colleagues – not always an easy thing to achieve in a large, national company.

Mr Mazic said: “I am incredibly proud of what has been achieved in the past 25 years. Our whole team is dedicated to providing all existing and potential customers with exceptional service, and this is how we operate internally, too, with every colleague being treated as an equal.

“A core strength of the company is also that every one of the management team has extensive practical experience and a commitment to delivering the highest standards of professionalism for every single assignment, regardless of size, and we know what is required to deliver the best results.”

With an in-depth knowledge of the industry and close working relationship with the manufacturers, Zicam is well placed to provide security solutions that suit its customers’ needs and clients’ budgets, and this has led to a plethora of glowing endorsements from both. Zicam’s engineers are fully accredited for the installation of CCTV and Internet Protocol (IP) CCTV equipment and all their work is carried out to the highest standards, utilising industry-leading technology.

Zicam prides itself on providing bespoke CCTV solutions that exceed clients' requirements and its system design is future-proofed, enabling expansion as client needs develop. All equipment meets approved industry and legislative standards and complies with ISO 9001:2008, BS50132 & DD243:2002, NSI Gold and local police force policies