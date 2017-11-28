Black Country Chamber is Officially a ‘Fairtrade Workplace of World Changers’

The chamber is committed to supporting businesses to improve their social impact whilst also implementing a plan of action internally. With this in mind, following conversations with the local Wolverhampton City Fairtrade Partnership about how to engage more with local organisations, the chamber decided to lead by example and become a Fairtrade workplace.

Corin Crane, chief executive of the Black Country Chamber of Commerce, said: “We want to lead by example with our social impact work and this is our first step towards more responsible business practices. We are proud to be supporting such a great initiative that helps to make a difference to the lives of the people who grow the things we love, and would encourage other businesses to do the same.”

Barbara Gwinnett, chairman of the Wolverhampton City Fairtrade Partnership, added: “Wolverhampton City Fairtrade Partnership congratulates the Black Country Chamber of Commerce on becoming a Fairtrade Workplace of World Changers. They are giving inspiring leadership to other businesses and helping to ensure that farmers in some of the world's poorest countries will get a fair price and a social premium for their produce. Well done to the Black Country Chamber of Commerce.”

Becoming a Fairtrade workplace involves visiting the Fairtrade website www.fairtrade.org.uk/For-Business/Ways-of-working-with-Fairtrade/Fairtrade-in-your-workplace and certifying your workplace as Fairtrade by providing coffee, sugar and tea products carrying the Fairtrade mark available to staff and visitors.