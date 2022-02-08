Zoom meeting star Jackie Weaver is Women's Day guest

Jackie Weaver

Jackie, the celebrated chief officer of the Cheshire Association of Local Councils who shot to fame after footage of a parish council meeting descended into chaos, will be attending the event on Thursday, March 10, at Weston Park.

The Zoom meeting star, who is passionate about inspiring women to take on leadership roles and ‘put themselves out there’, will join the Women in Leadership team to discuss her thoughts and views on women in business, leadership and politics.

She made national headlines after footage of a parish council meeting, she was taking part in, went viral in February last year.

It was her refusal to be emotional and her determination to retain control that propelled her to national fame. She is now telling women to stop stepping backwards, stop bowing out and stop listening to those negative voices and ‘be kind to yourself’.

Thanks to the 30-second video clip, the Handforth Parish Council Zoom meeting is now infamous, with Jackie stating that the men in the meeting would have been less comfortable challenging her if she’d been a man and she believes that is partly why women are vastly under-represented in positions of authority.

Jackie will share her thoughts on leadership, her journey and of course her views on her surprisingly new-found fame.

She will be joined by Sarah Moorhouse, Black Country Chamber of Commerce president, along with chamber board members, Jo Smith, managing director of Wolverhampton based Fortress Interlocks; Sarah Williams, associate director at the University of Wolverhampton Business School and Vicki Wilkes, owner of Red by Night entertainment venue in Brierley Hill.

The women, for the first time in the chamber’s 160-year history, now make up half of the board of directors at the region’s longest running business support organisation.

Places for the event, which runs from 1.30pm to 4pm, can be booked via the chamber website at blackcountrychamber.co.uk/events/10032022/black-country-women-in-leadership-celebrate-international-women's-day