Lord renew partnership with Warwickshire CCC

Lord Combustion Services, based in Oldbury and the official commercial heating and hot water supplier of Edgbaston Stadium, will continue to ensure the leading international cricket venue benefits from an efficient and more effective hot water system.

The venue turned to Lord as its official commercial heating and hot water supplier when it needed to introduce a new water system for all areas of the stadium’s £32 million South Stand, from the player changing rooms to the kitchens and corporate hospitality rooms.

The work carried out at the venue contributed to Lord winning a sustainability award in 2021.

Managing Director Stuart Smith said the Lord team are proud to count Edgbaston among their 1,000 clients across the West Midlands, which also include NHS and education sites.

Stuart said: “As long-term supporters of Warwickshire County Cricket Club and Edgbaston, we are very pleased to be renewing our partnership.

“We really value our role as their official commercial heating and hot water supplier and support their commitment to sustainability. We are committed to providing the best service we can. All our activities are based on our principles of quality, value, safety and reliability.”

Ben Seifas, Head of Sales and Partnerships for Warwickshire County Cricket Club, said: “Lord have built a strong partnership with Warwickshire County Cricket Club and Edgbaston over the years, and we are delighted to continue working together.

“Lord have been a trustworthy and professional partner that we can rely upon to ensure the smooth operation of our water systems and we are very happy with the high levels of service they provide.”