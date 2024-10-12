Watch: Starbucks set to open at former Stourbridge bank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The coffee giant is busy preparing to welcome customers through the doors of the new shop in the town's High Street.

Signage spotted on the exterior of the site shows the iconic Starbucks logo.

A notice to future customers beneath it reads: "We can't wait to meet you".

Starbucks has however remained tight-lipped on when the new coffee shop will open.

A spokesperson for the coffee chain said: "We’re looking forward to bringing the Starbucks Experience to customers in Stourbridge and will be in touch once we have more specific plans to share."

The new store is being created at the site of the former Halifax bank.

The bank announced last year it would close its branch in Stourbridge due to a fall in visitors and more people moving to online banking, with the final customers being served in January.