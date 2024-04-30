The APC announces new HR director

Liz Stokes is an accomplished HR director with a proven track record across a range of industries including defence, business services and construction, in both the UK and across the globe.

She joins The APC in Cannock from Ultra Electronics, a global defence business, where she previously held the role as vice president of human resource. Prior to that, Liz held the position of HR director at The Clancy Group and Balfour Beatty, in addition to other senior HR roles.

Jonathan Smith, chief executive at The APC, said: “Liz is a highly accomplished global HR leader whose expertise in delivering impactful people strategies is unparalleled. Her extensive experience, combined with her commitment to drive sustainable change, makes her an invaluable addition to our executive team.

"Our people are our most important asset and we are constantly working to create outstanding leadership for the present and future. Employees like Liz are the future of our business and we remain committed to investing in our people, to provide our customers with the best possible service.”

Liz said: "The APC's commitment to its employees and their wellbeing aligns perfectly with my passion for strategic HR leadership and driving meaningful change. I'm therefore thrilled to be joining The APC and helping to drive forward the HR agenda, building upon the already strong foundations as an employer of choice. I’m committed to working with the teams across The APC to continue fostering a learning, development and reward culture that champions and inspires all levels of employees."

She succeeds Corina Forman, who has been an integral part of the executive team for the past eight years, following a decade as a consultant to the business.

Mr Smith said: “I am incredibly proud of what Corina has accomplished here at The APC. Her leadership has helped create a culture where our people can grow and progress, removing barriers to encourage everyone at The APC to succeed, no matter their background. What Corina has achieved over the last 18 years with The APC has been very impressive.”