Another year pledged for the Wolves Foundation

Paycare, a not-for-profit health cash plan provider, has for the second year renewed its pack patronage of the Wolves Foundation – of which it became an honorary patron in 2023 and which it has supported ever since its initial sponsorship of the-then disabled lounge (now the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Accessible Lounge) in 1999.

The team at the Wolverhampton-based health cash plan provider, which is celebrating its 150th year in business this year, has pledged to take part in various fundraising activities for the foundation during 2024 including the Snowdon Sunrise Challenge in June and the Club’s Molineux Sleepout in November.

“We’re delighted to be renewing our long-standing Pack Patronage of Wolves Foundation for another year,” explained Sally Bromley, partnerships manager at Paycare.

“The club’s official charity holds dear in all our hearts and for so many of our local policyholders too.

“As a not-for-profit, we’re proud to be involved in many projects that make a real difference within our local communities. Many of our values align closely with Wolves Foundation particularly in terms of health and wellbeing, and helping those most in need across our city and the wider Black Country.

“Our history dates back to 1874 and Wolverhampton Wanderers was founded in 1877, so it's fantastic to share such local roots and to continue together making a difference to our communities to this day. And as part of our special 150th anniversary in business, many of our team will be taking part in some of the fantastic events the foundation has planned for the year.”

Four members of Paycare will be raising additional funding for the foundation with the Snowdon Sunrise Challenge on June 2. It has been organised by both Wolves Foundation and Compton Care, with funds raised being split equally to enable the charities to support vital work in different communities.

Other members of the team will also be taking part in the Molineux Sleepout which is returning for its sixth year in November, where attendees will bed down on a cold night in the Stan Cullis Stand to raise funds to support people experiencing homelessness and vulnerability across the city.

Paycare supports the health and happiness of the UK through a range of health cash plans designed to ease financial pressure and promote a proactive approach to wellbeing, with options available for both individuals and organisations.

As a not-for-profit, Paycare has been investing into its communities since 1874.