Talbots Law agrees new Bears shirt sponsor deal

Talbots Law – which has its head office in Stourbridge and 11 offices across the region – has been the official legal partner at Edgbaston and the lead partner of the Bears for the last two years and the latest contract will see them back the Bears for the 2024 and 2025 Vitality Blast campaign.

The company’s name will feature prominently on a striking, new-look Bears T20 shirt which is set to go on sale at the end of the month.

Bears players will turn out at Edgbaston on Saturday, June 1 for the first time in the redesigned shirt for the eagerly-anticipated Blast Off curtain raiser against Notts Outlaws.

“Talbots are a Midlands success story,” said Ben Seifas, head of sales and partnerships at Edgbaston, “and I’m delighted they will continue to be part of the Bears family for at least the next two seasons.

“The Talbots logo is front and central in the new Bears shirt which is a real head-turner. We all hope we’ll be giving them plenty of exposure by reaching Vitality Blast Finals Day here at Edgbaston and, fingers’ crossed, bringing the trophy back home.”

The agreement sees Talbots continue in its role as Edgbaston’s official legal partner and the award-winning firm’s brand will also be prominent within the stadium and across the Club’s Bears Den TV match day live stream.

Bears players Jake Lintott, Craig Miles and Ed Barnard visited the company’s headquarters in Dudley recently to film a spoof video, based on the US legal drama Suits, as part of the new sponsorship announcement.

Talbots Law chief executive Dave Hodgetts added: “The decision to continue our partnership with Edgbaston and the Birmingham Bears is an exciting one.

“As exclusive legal partner to the stadium, we have been able to work closely with key stakeholders both internally at the club and from across the wider local business community and we are delighted to continue building on those relationships.”

Talbots – which is an employee-owned trust – have recently opened a offices in Coventry and also have a base in Seymour House, Frederick Road, a short distance from Edgbaston stadium.