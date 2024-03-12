Petition started by campaigners over Willenhall pub plan
A campaign has been launched to stop a ‘historic’ Willenhall pub on a busy road junction from being converted into a shop.
Plus
Published
Last updated
Bar Investments Ltd have put forward a proposal to Walsall Council planning officers to transform the Bridge Tavern, based on Bentley Lane, into a new convenience store.
But campaigners said the location was the ‘wrong place’ for a shop as the building sits at the road’s well used junction with High Road near a nursery.
They also said converting the pub into a store would strip the building of it’s ‘identity’ and labelled it ‘inappropriate’.
A petition has been set up urging Walsall Council planners to reject the proposal and has already attracted well over 250 signatures in just two days.