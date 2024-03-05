Expert advice to put Staffordshire businesses on a growth curve

Cannock Chase Council, Tamworth Borough Council and South Staffordshire Council, have joined forces with Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Growth Hub, to provide expert help to support small and medium-sized businesses in the areas.

Experienced business coaches Richard Wood, Jayne Egerton and Richard Carty have taken up the roles, which are supported by the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Mr Carty will be working across the Cannock Chase area and Mr Wood will operate across South Staffordshire.

Sarah Simpson, of Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Growth Hub, said: “The appointments are one of a series of initiatives and programmes delivered with UKSPF in Cannock Chase, Tamworth and South Staffordshire, which have been developed to help businesses thrive.

“By joining forces with Cannock Chase Council, Tamworth Borough Council and South Staffordshire Council, we have been able to create a window of opportunity for businesses in the local areas to access this additional expert support.”

To find out more about the business advisor initiatives in Cannock Chase, Tamworth and South Staffordshire contact the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Business Helpline on 0300 111 8002.