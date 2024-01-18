New jobs at family-owned Wolverhampton company after £400k investment

The Original Patty Company, part of Quick Food Products, is based at Cross Street North, which also produces ready meals including curry mutton and rice and jerk chicken and rice, now employs 48 in its workforce.

It has been going for more than 60 years and moved from Manchester to Wolverhampton about half a century ago.

Anthony Davis, the managing director, who bought the company a decade ago, said the expansion, which involved an investment of more than £400,000, has enabled the company to win new orders from Asda, Heron and Farmfoods.