Entries are open for Express & Star Business Awards 2024

The Halls in the city centre, which reopened last May, after a multi-million pound transformation will be hosting the glittering awards dinner and presentation on June 13.

The search to find the winners of the 11 awards that will be announced on stage on the big night has opened.

The Express & Star itself sponsors the top award on the night – Business of the Year, which was won in 2023 by USP Steels of Kingswinford.

2024 is an important year for the newspaper, which celebrates its 150th anniversary.

There are new awards this year for Employee of the Year, Hospitality, Leisure and Retail Business of the Year and Employee Wellness Experience Award.

Entries are free and open to companies of all sizes from across the Express & Star circulation area, which takes in the Black Country, the south of Staffordshire, the north of Worcestershire and part of Shropshire.

The closing date for entries to be received is March 1 at 5pm with initial judging taking place later that month.

The shortlist for each category will then be announced at the end of the month and the judges will be going out to visit all of the finalists in April.

Express & Star Business Development Manager Peter Hazel said: “Our awards are a very important part of the Express & Star’s extensive coverage of the local business community. They have become one of the biggest business events that are held in the area.

“It’s great to be having such a fantastic new venue for the 2024 awards, which will be bigger and better than ever before especially as they come in the year that the Express & Star will be celebratng its 150th anniversary.

“We have been joined by some excellent new sponsors this year in the shape of Wombourne Windows, Compass Group UK and Ireland and City of Wolverhampton Council.

“I would really like to thank all of the sponsors – both old and new – for their continued vital support for the Express & Star Business Awards.

“Without them we wouldn’t be able to put on this blue riband event and celebrate the brilliant businesses that are based in our circulation area.”

The category sponsors for the 2024 Express & Star Business Awards are: Black Country and Marches Institute of Technology, Carvers Building Supplies, Collins Aerospace, Crowe, Emmiera, Higgs LLP, MNA Digital, Richardson, City of Wolverhampton Council and Wombourne Windows.

Associate sponsors are Compass Group UK and Ireland and Silvaman.

Editor-in-chief Martin Wright said: “This is an important year for the Express & Star, when we mark our 150th anniversary. We have always been known as the voice of Wolverhampton and, while much has changed since our launch in 1874, our commitment to being the number one source of trusted local news in the Black Country, South Staffordshire and beyond, remains as strong as ever.

"The business awards are a highlight in our calendar – we can't wait to share the success of business around the patch with our readers, highlighting the exceptional talent and innovation that drives our region forwards. The awards promise to be even more special this year because of our anniversary, so please get involved and make 2024 a year to remember."

To enter visit: https://businessawards.expressandstar.co.uk/