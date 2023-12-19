In an interview with the Express & Star, new owners Bala Ananthakumaran, Thines Sooiyakumar and Viththa Rajalingam, all from Birmingham, said they are looking forward to the bright future of Major's.

The new owners, who have a history of running an off-licence in Birmingham, said they want to keep the chip shop as the locals know and love it, but also that they want to modernise the building for years to come.

Bala Ananthakumaran said: "We are really looking forward to the future of Major's, it has a big legacy behind it so we want to try to keep it as it is, the same that people know and love in Bilston.

"We are hoping to bring more items to the menu, we are hoping to bring a range of chicken and other dishes, and also to modernise a little to bring it into the future."