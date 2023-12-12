Goold Estates reveals plans for £28m scheme at Bilston Urban Village

The Oldbury-based property investment and development company has submitted a detailed planning application for the speculative development of a 12-acre plot at the Bilston Urban Village employment site, off Brook Street in Bilston.

It proposes development of 166,500 sq ft of new industrial/distribution warehouse accommodation, comprising 15 units ranging in size from 2,500 to 60,000 sq ft to suit a variety of uses.

The scheme will be built to BREEAM Excellent, including photovoltaic roof panels and electric vehicle charging.

Works could commence on site as early as spring 2024, subject to planning approval.

Goold Estates is the City of Wolverhampton Council’s chosen developer for the Bilston Urban Village employment site and recently completed purchase of the land from the council. Its plans represent the final phase of development on the site and have a gross development value of £28 million.

Goold Estates already has experience of working in Wolverhampton after constructing six industrial and warehouse units at Steelpark Trading Estate in Wednesfield, which generated more than 150 jobs.

Dominic Goold, managing director of Goold Estates, said that the planning application included a significant investment in remediating, decontaminating and stabilising the site, which will result in environmental benefits to the area.

He said: “We are very pleased to bring forward plans for Bilston Urban Village, and are excited at the prospect of delivering our second speculative scheme in Wolverhampton in recent years. We’re based locally, we know the market well and we believe this multi-unit employment development will attract a high calibre of occupiers, creating as many as 300 new jobs.

“There has been an intent to develop this site for some time but it has been vacant for more than 15 years, which gives an idea of its complexity. The industrial legacy of the site requires extensive remediation and we’ve put a lot of time and effort into planning that during the pre-application process with the City of Wolverhampton Council.

“We look forward to working with the Council to take these proposals forward and commence development of the site in early 2024.”

Councillor Stephen Simkins, City of Wolverhampton Council Leader, said: “We welcome this planning application for development of this wider site by Goold Estates. It is another milestone for Bilston Urban Village, where we have realised our vision of creating hundreds of new affordable homes for families. With that we need more good jobs.

“The urban village offers extensive areas of open space to enjoy on the doorstep, new schools for kids to learn in, a top-class leisure centre nearby, a family pub/restaurant on tap and further investment planned for the town centre.

“It is also a great location with purpose-built transport connectivity and the new commercial plot can provide hundreds of job opportunities.”

The Bilston Urban Village employment site lies less than three miles from Wolverhampton city centre, south of the Black Country Route. It is situated adjacent to Morrisons supermarket and borders the Midland Metro and Bankfield Road, with easy access to Junction 10 of the M6.