Wolverhampton-based Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company to close one of its sites

Wolverhampton-based Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company has been unable to find a buyer for the Ringwood Brewery operation in Christchurch Road, Ringwood, Hampshire.

Ringwood's Razorback, Fortyniner and Boondoggle ales will be brewed in future at Banks's Brewery in Wolverhampton.

Old Thumper will move to Marston's Brewery in Burton upon Trent.

Ringwood, founded in 1978, has been at its present site since 1986 and was bought by Marston's in 2007 for £19.2 million.

The brewery building and shop will now be put up for sale.

CMBC is consulting over the closure with the 10 staff and the brewing operation will continue until that is completed.

Chief executive Paul Davies said: "Having, over the past six months, been unable to secure a sale of our Ringwood Brewery operation in Hampshire, we have made the difficult decision to announce our intention to close the site.

"Given its limited space and residential location, the expansion and improvements required for the site to be competitive would be challenging and extremely costly."

CMBC announced plans to sell the operation in June and in September revealed it was to shut Wychwood Brewery in Witney, Oxfordshire, where Hobgoblin ales were brewed.