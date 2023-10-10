Public inquiry into bulldozing of former Farmfoods building dropped after 'all objections removed'

Dudley Council is seeking a compulsory purchase order on the former Farmfoods site so it can use the land as part of its new bus station and interchange.

Dudley Council is seeking to make a compulsory purchase order of the land on Fisher Street as part of its initiative to build a new £24m bus and tram interchange in the town, with work set to start later this year.

The local authority began compulsory purchase proceedings for the shop last year after the retailer refused to move unless the council found it a new location 38 times bigger than its existing store.

As a result of the objections, a public inquiry had been planned in order to address these concerns, but the council has now said that all objections have been dropped removed through negotiation.

Councillor Paul Bradley, cabinet member for communities and economic delivery, said: "The proposed public inquiry into objections over the acquisition of land for the development of the Dudley bus interchange did not go ahead as all objections were removed through negotiation prior to the inquiry date.

"We will now begin the legal procedure to formally confirm the Compulsory Purchase Order which once completed will allow Transport for West Midlands who are developing the scheme to forge ahead with the next steps of this development for the benefit of the people of Dudley, local businesses and visitors to our borough.”"

The transport interchange scheme, which will see the 36-year-old bus station demolished and replaced with a new site linking bus and tram services, was granted full planning permission in September last year. Work has been delayed due to problems securing 27 per cent of the land required.