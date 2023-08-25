Europe’s biggest Halloween megastore returning to Merry Hill shopping centre

Halloween House is reopening at Merry Hill Shopping Centre on Saturday. Pictured staff member Elizabeth Davies

The shopping centre in Brierley Hill is gearing up to celebrate the long-awaited return of Halloween House.

The centre’s popular seasonal megastore will reopen at 10am on the Lower Mall, opposite Boots.

From classic costumes and horror masks to make-up and home décor, the store stocks one of the largest collections of Halloween merchandise available for adults and children, retaining its title of Europe’s biggest Halloween store.

This year the store will stock a new collection of merchandise from the popular Netflix series, Wednesday, including costumes, framed pictures and her 'handy' companion Thing!

Scream movie franchise Ghostface products will also feature heavily along with horror themed t-shirts, games, jigsaws and the biggest selection of spooky mugs around.

The new store also has chilling surprises around every corner to entertain and excite visitors.

Shoppers can take a selfie with their favourite horror movie characters in the store’s popular cemetery scene and be the first to see the new moving and talking life-size Pennywise and machete wielding Jason Voorhees.

The Butchers shop will also be back by popular demand.

There is also a selection of large, moving and talking animated props, including a 7ft Dragon with moving wings and several other breathtaking, creepy animatronics.

Rebekah Macchione, assistant manager at Halloween House, said: “We can’t wait to welcome our customers new and old to Europe's biggest Halloween store for the fifth year running. We listen to our amazing customers and will be stocking not just our bestsellers but some spooky new standout products.

“The in-store experience is at the heart of everything we do, and we look forward to seeing children and families enjoying themselves and shopping for their Halloween goodies.

“We’re a destination store, and the excitement is clear across our Facebook page.

"There is nothing like Halloween House in the UK or Europe, which is why people are willing to travel from across the country to Merry Hill to enjoy our unique shopping experience.”

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Halloween House back to the centre for its fifth year and to help create more than 30 seasonal jobs for the local community.

"The store always proves such a hit with all ages, providing a one-stop-shop full of Halloween costumes, spooky experiences, treats and entertainment to help visitors prepare for one of the biggest nights of the year.

"Last year we saw not just local shoppers but people travelling from all over the Midlands and this year Halloween House have already told us they have visitors travelling all the way from Scotland.

“We look forward to offering everyone who visits a unique shopping experience, whether they’ve travelled down the road or hundreds of miles.”