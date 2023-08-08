Tarmac technical centre celebrates silver jubilee with green innovation

Chris Hall, technical supervisor, Paul Overton, technical supervisor (R&D), Mahmoud Elnasri, contract support manager, Rachel Kennett, administrator, Alex Stanners, laboratory technician and David Markham, senior manager of asphalt technology

Tarmac, the UK’s leading sustainable building materials and construction solutions business, opened the technical centre and laboratory in Ettingshall in 1998 to develop innovative construction materials and to contribute to the evolution of standards in the UK construction industry.

Now as the centre celebrates its silver jubilee, its work remains focused on creating the next generation of innovative, green construction materials to support the transition to net zero and tackle climate change.

Located on the site of Tarmac’s former UK headquarters, the centre and laboratory was the first to pioneer warm mix asphalt, which reduces carbon emissions and can be laid quicker to reduce roadworks for the travelling public.

As well as developing road surfacing with used tyres, Tarmac’s team of seven in the technical centre, alongside 12 laboratory based technical experts, also created glow in the dark asphalt to improve visibility of footpaths and cycle trails.

The technical centre is a key component of Tarmac’s customer offer, with its work key in major projects such as the resurfacing of Silverstone, Brands Hatch, Heathrow and Glasgow airports, as well as developing test tracks for product testing at Jaguar Land Rover and at Catesby Tunnel.

Commemorating the quarter-century milestone, Brian Kent, national technical director at Tarmac, said: “Innovative materials developed in the Ettingshall laboratory are being used all over the UK and continue to shape our national built environment. With many of our highly skilled team working at this site since 1998, it’s a real pleasure to lead what is one of the UK’s main centres of excellence for construction materials.

“Our innovations are invariably industry leading and our laboratory remains at the cutting edge of developing construction solutions that are ready for a net-zero world.”

The technical centre also continues to help train the next generation of materials experts, both customer and education based. Through a partnership with the University of Wolverhampton, for the first time since Covid-19 restrictions eased, Tarmac’s technical team helped to train 10 civil engineering students about the latest materials for UK infrastructure – bridging the gap between theoretical learning and real-world applications.

Commenting on the importance of the facility and partnership with Tarmac, Dr Paul Hampton, Head of the School of Architecture and Built Environment at the University of Wolverhampton, said: “The technical centre in Ettingshall is a great example of the rich construction heritage of Wolverhampton.