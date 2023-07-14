Ladder for the Black Country: College award for apprentice

Becky Bowden with John Harper, managing director at Complesso Healthcare Solutions

Becky Bowden, aged 29, an apprentice at Complesso Healthcare Solutions, Wolverhampton, beat off tough competition from 11 other apprentices to be named overall apprentice of the year 2023 for the benefits she brought to the company during her training.

The awards ceremony was sponsored by Budweiser Brewing Group and saw more than 300 guests gather to celebrate the success of apprentices working for local and national companies and find out the winners in 12 industry categories, before the announcement of the overall winner for 2023.

Becky – who was also named apprentice of the year in the business services category – was selected by judges as apprentice of the year for her exceptional personal qualities and the tangible contribution she made to the success of her employer through the innovations she developed and new ways of working she implemented throughout her training.

Becky said: "I am overwhelmed at winning the award! I've learnt so much during my apprenticeship and developed a range of skills which has given me the confidence to introduce new ways of working in the organisation. I love my job and am looking forward to progressing further with the company in the future."