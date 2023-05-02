Merry Hill expands electric vehicle facilities

One of the new superchargers

This makes the Brierley Hill shopping complex the second largest hub in the region for ultra-rapid chargers of more than 100kW.

The investment is designed to provide an accessible charging option for local people and visitors to the centre.

With more than 40,000 Superchargers worldwide, Tesla owns and operates the largest global, fast charging network in the world.

The ultra-rapid chargers at Merry Hill are capable of adding up to 75 miles of range within five minutes and will be available for use 24 hours a day.

They are located in the P1 car park near Marks & Spencer, Next and Argos and join the 64 fast and rapid EV chargers already at the centre.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, said: “We’re committed to creating a positive experience for our visitors, while continuing our journey towards becoming a more sustainable shopping destination.

“We’re delighted to expand our electric vehicle offering, now with 14 Tesla Superchargers hosted in our car park. As we see more drivers across the region make the switch to electric vehicles, the new ultra-rapid chargers will further improve our shoppers’ experience to the centre, with even more convenience and accessibility for those using greener forms of travel.”

All 14 superchargers on site are open for use to all electric vehicles with combined charging system compatibility.