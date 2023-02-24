Notification Settings

Strong half year for vets group

By John Corser

Vets group CVS enjoyed improved profits and turnover in the six months to the end of December.

Profits improved for vets group CVS in the first half of its financial year

Revenue was up 8.2% to £296.3 million with pre-tax profit ahead 22.1% to £28m.

Membership of preventative healthcare scheme, Healthy Pet Club, increased 4.3% to 481,000 from the end of June.

The group, which includes practices in the Black Country, Shropshire, Staffordshire and Worcestershire, completed five practice acquisitions in the first half of the financial year for £24.4m.

Chief executive Richard Fairman said: "These results reflect the continued professionalism and dedication of our colleagues in providing high-quality care to our clients and their animals and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their contribution."

He said the robust performance had continued into the second half of the year.

John Corser

