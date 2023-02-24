Strong half year for vets group

Profits improved for vets group CVS in the first half of its financial year

Revenue was up 8.2% to £296.3 million with pre-tax profit ahead 22.1% to £28m.

Membership of preventative healthcare scheme, Healthy Pet Club, increased 4.3% to 481,000 from the end of June.

The group, which includes practices in the Black Country, Shropshire, Staffordshire and Worcestershire, completed five practice acquisitions in the first half of the financial year for £24.4m.

Chief executive Richard Fairman said: "These results reflect the continued professionalism and dedication of our colleagues in providing high-quality care to our clients and their animals and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their contribution."