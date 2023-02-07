More than 150 jobs created at Walsall care home

An artist's impression of Shire Oaks Court on Brownhills Road.

Exemplar Health Care has launched a recruitment drive for Shire Oaks Court on Brownhills Road, Walsall, opening in spring.

It includes a range of roles including home manager, health care assistant, nurse, physiotherapist and occupational therapist.

Charlotte Lloyd, director of commissioning at the national care provider, said: “We are delighted to be opening our sixth home in the Midlands, creating over 150 jobs to the local area. With excellent career development, this is an exciting opportunity to join a brand-new team and help shape the culture and success of the home.”

“Colleagues at the home will also be able to access outstanding training and career development opportunities, as well as a range of rewards and benefits including retail and lifestyle discounts, 24/7 counselling and support, and access to wages early via fast P.A.Y.E.”