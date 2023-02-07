Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

More than 150 jobs created at Walsall care home

By Thomas ParkesWalsallBusinessPublished: Comments

More than 150 jobs will be created once a care home in the Black Country opens this year for adults living with complex needs.

An artist's impression of Shire Oaks Court on Brownhills Road.
An artist's impression of Shire Oaks Court on Brownhills Road.

Exemplar Health Care has launched a recruitment drive for Shire Oaks Court on Brownhills Road, Walsall, opening in spring.

It includes a range of roles including home manager, health care assistant, nurse, physiotherapist and occupational therapist.

Charlotte Lloyd, director of commissioning at the national care provider, said: “We are delighted to be opening our sixth home in the Midlands, creating over 150 jobs to the local area. With excellent career development, this is an exciting opportunity to join a brand-new team and help shape the culture and success of the home.”

“Colleagues at the home will also be able to access outstanding training and career development opportunities, as well as a range of rewards and benefits including retail and lifestyle discounts, 24/7 counselling and support, and access to wages early via fast P.A.Y.E.”

No date has been set for when the care home will open but it will support 30 adults living with complex needs across three units.

Business
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News