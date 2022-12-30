Mecca Bingo has 'no current plans' to leave Wolverhampton site despite plans approved

Mecca Bingo at Spring Vale Retail Park, Bilston. Photo: Google

Permission to bulldoze the Mecca Bingo premises at Spring Vale Retail Park was signed off by Wolverhampton Council mid-way through December.

It sparked confusion with the plans, submitted on behalf of Maizelands Limited and Arringford Limited, describing the site as a "former" bingo hall.

The proposals described it as an "opportunity to make better use of an under-performing leisure site" and build an industrial warehouse in its place.

But Mecca Bingo has moved to reassure people they have no plans about the site – and had no idea about the plans being signed off by the council.

A spokeswoman for the firm, which has branches across the Black Country, said: "We have recently celebrated 25 years of serving the Bilston community. We would like to reassure our staff and customers that the club remains open and we have no current plans to withdraw from the site."

The proposals aim to provide "new employment floorspace" which will bring jobs and benefits to the area, with the bingo building and nearby land – over three acres in size – being swallowed up

The controversial application said: "The application site comprises the former Mecca Bingo Bilston site and associated land at Spring Vale Business Park. The site is located to the east of Coseley Road Island roundabout.

"The proposed development site is currently utilised as a bingo hall and occupies unit two of the Spring Vale Retail Park, situated on Springvale Way.

"The site compromises of a total of 6,795sq.m of space, with the bingo unit occupying approximately 3,259sqm of this. The remaining land use consists of a car park and general landscaping features totalling 3,536sqm."