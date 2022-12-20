Ste Hamilton ahead of his giveaway

Ahead of Christmas, Steven Hamilton, a businessman from Smethwick made the incredibly kind gesture to students at the Holyhead School in Handsworth, on Thursday, December 15.

Before handing out items such as Xbox's, TV's, footballs and trainers totalling around £25,000, Steven did a talk with a-level business students about his career as a property developer.

Steven, who is originally from Smethwick but lived in Willenhall for a large part of his life, is a property developer based in Colmore Row, Birmingham.

Speaking about the experience with the school students, he said: "The reason that I do this, is because I was once like these children, at that school and if someone came into my school when I was younger, who I found relatable, it would have really resonated with me.

"So many people keep saying to me 'why don't you give back with food, PE kit or something useful' and 'why are you giving kids stuff they don't need in these times' - my answer to this is that children should be able to be children, and not have to worry about adult issues like money.

"I will continue to do this as I believe you should always give back where and when you can, no matter how big or small, whether it's a material item or a helping hand. I'd like to thank the school, my team and members of The Property Circle, who turned up and gave their time to help it go as smoothly as possible."

Another giveaway took place at St John Wall School in Handsworth in November, and the video was documented on Steven's YouTube channel - but in order to ensure safety of the school students, the location of the giveaway was kept under wraps until the day of the event.

The whole event was organised with the school and West Midlands Police to ensure that everything ran smoothly on the day. The students of the school as expected were highly excited at the prospect of being handed out a games console, a tv or trainers, and Steve added: "It was really lovely to see all the kids come together and just be happy for each other, even the ones that didn't manage to get anything.

"Off the back of this event, some of the students will be attending my property seminar in January that I host at millennium point, this is a free event for anyone looking to get into property, hopefully it further inspires them to build a great business in the future."