Costa plan for old Poundland approved

The empty unit on Keyway Retail Park in Willenhall which will become a Costa drive thru. PIC: Google Street View

Walsall Council planners have given the company the go-ahead to take over the vacant unit at Keyway Retail Park on Armstrong Way and create a new facility.

Costa will divide the shop into two new units and look to sub let the second store to another company, most likely selling food.

The coffee shop will have a seating capacity of 70 while the car park will be altered to create a drive-thru lane for motorists. The development is expected to create around 12 new jobs.

The unit, situated next to a Burger King restaurant, has been empty for some time and before Poundland it was previously home to Blockbuster video.

Costa’s planning agent Savills said: “The proposals involve the subdivision of the vacant property to create two units to allow Costa to occupy one unit with the other to be sub-let to a retailer or another food and drink operator.

“The proposed coffee shop will be occupied by the applicants Costa Coffee. It will sit alongside their existing operations and premises within the locality and will therefore be complimentary to, rather than competing with, their existing offering.

“A package of external works are proposed to create a drive through window and modernised the exterior of the building, alongside alterations to the car park to deliver the drive-thru lane.

“The building was last used as a Poundland which has ceased trading from the

premises. Previously the building was vacant and before that it was used by Blockbuster Video.

“The proposed development comprises of a sub division of the existing building to create a coffee shop with a total area of 227sqm which will provide a seating area for around 70 customers, preparation area, toilets and back of house area.

“The intention is for Unit 4B to be actively marketed for an alternative tenant which could include a similar occupier to Costa which could sell food and drink and therefore, to allow for the marketing of the unit with confidence.”

Alison Ives, the authority’s head of planning, said: “Walsall Council seeks to work proactively with owners, developers and their agents in the public interest to promote sustainable developments in the borough.

“The National Planning Policy Framework encourages pre-application discussion in all formats to help ensure that proposed developments are delivered in the most appropriate way that creates economic growth, suitable housing and other forms of development so long as they safeguard the natural and built environment, highway safety and the amenity of citizens.