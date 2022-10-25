Notification Settings

Boots recruiting more than 10,000 seasonal workers

By John Corser

Boots is recruiting more than 10,000 seasonal workers to help the pharmacy chain and retailer amid the hectic festive period.

The Nottingham-based company said it is advertising for temporary roles across retail, warehousing and operations.

It said the recruitment drive will include more than 6,500 Christmas customer assistant roles, up to 3,000 roles at the company's Beeston and Burton upon Trent distribution sites, and 2,000 roles for in-store customer operations assistants.

Donna Hodgins, head of recruitment at Boots, said: "Our roles are perfect opportunities for anyone looking to explore career paths in the retail industry to gain valuable work experience that could potentially lead to a permanent position in future."

John Corser

By John Corser

