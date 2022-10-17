Royal Mail announces date stamps without barcodes won't be valid - and what to do with them

Stamps with the Queen's face and without a barcode won't be valid after January 31 2023

Royal Mail has announced that stands without barcodes can't be used beyond January 31 next year.

In a leaflet sent out to households, Royal Mail told households: "We're adding barcodes to our regular stamps.

"After 31 January 2023, regular stamps without a barcode will no longer be valid. You can either use up these stamps before this deadline, or swap them for the new barcoded ones."

Royal Mail clarifies that eligible 'non-barcoded' stamps are regular first and second class stamps featuring the profile of the late Queen on a plan background, and those that show any other value.

Royal Mail leaflet telling people when to use or swap their non-barcoded stamps

The clarification continues: "Non-barcoded Christmas stamps and special stamps (i.e. pictorial stamps issued to commemorate anniversaries and events) continue to be valid for postage and do not need to be swapped out."

Those wishing to swap their non-barcoded stamps can fill out the form printed on the leaflet sent to homes. They cannot be exchanged at local Post Offices.

Royal Mail says stamps with a combined value of less than £200 can be swapped using the form its distributing it, or download it from its website, while anyone with more than £200-worth of stamps are advised to go to royalmail.com/barcodedstamps for more information.

The leaflet contains a form so people can send in their old stamps to swap them for new ones with barcodes

The new stamps with barcodes are described as part of Royal Mail's "ongoing modernisation drive and will allow the unique barcodes to facilitate operational efficiencies, enable the introduction of added security features and pave the way for innovative services for customers".

The idea is that customers with smart phones will be able to scan the barcodes using the Royal Mail app which are 'twinned' with the stamps they're connected to.