Net gaming income rises for Mecca Bingo owner

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 19/05/21 .Dabbers at the ready! Mecca Bingo, Wednesbury has reopened it's doors after restrictions are lifted..

In the quarter to the end of September Mecca, which has sites in the Black Country, was up two per cent to £33.3m. Customer visits were up by four per cent.

Grosvenor Casinos, including a site in Walsall, was down five per cent at £75.3m.

Digital grew by 13 per cent to £48.9.

Grosvenor venues saw visits grow in the quarter, but with lower spend per visit.

Chief executive John O'Reilly, said: "It is pleasing to see increasing visits in this new financial year together with strong growth in the digital business, where we are starting to see the benefits of investments in our proprietary technology platform and our cross-channel offering, with encouraging growth in both the UK and Spain.

"Whilst it is a challenging trading environment and we expect this to continue in the months ahead, we remain committed to delivering Rank's market leading, exciting and entertaining proposition to our customers. The group has a number of key initiatives underway to improve long term revenues."