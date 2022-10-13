Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Net gaming income rises for Mecca Bingo owner

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

Mecca Bingo owner The Rank Group saw a two per cent rise in net gaming revenue to £165.7 million in the first three months of its financial year.

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 19/05/21 .Dabbers at the ready! Mecca Bingo, Wednesbury has reopened it's doors after restrictions are lifted..
SANDWELL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 19/05/21 .Dabbers at the ready! Mecca Bingo, Wednesbury has reopened it's doors after restrictions are lifted..

In the quarter to the end of September Mecca, which has sites in the Black Country, was up two per cent to £33.3m. Customer visits were up by four per cent.

Grosvenor Casinos, including a site in Walsall, was down five per cent at £75.3m.

Digital grew by 13 per cent to £48.9.

Grosvenor venues saw visits grow in the quarter, but with lower spend per visit.

Chief executive John O'Reilly, said: "It is pleasing to see increasing visits in this new financial year together with strong growth in the digital business, where we are starting to see the benefits of investments in our proprietary technology platform and our cross-channel offering, with encouraging growth in both the UK and Spain.

"Whilst it is a challenging trading environment and we expect this to continue in the months ahead, we remain committed to delivering Rank's market leading, exciting and entertaining proposition to our customers. The group has a number of key initiatives underway to improve long term revenues."

Plans include improving the gaming machine offering in Mecca.

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News