Group expands into Scotland

Pablo Ochoa, senior façade engineer who will be leading the Scottish operations for Wintech, right, alongside Liam Shepherd, head of Facade Access Consultancy Servic.

This move is one of the latest developments of Wintech’s current expansion programme, building on the recent advancement of a new larger flagship office in London and the expansion of its Wolverhampton’s headquarters.

Building on four decades of success, the Wolverhampton group has grown into a strong company employing more than 100 industry experts in a range of specialist sciences and disciplines, focused on the aesthetic, environmental and structural challenges crucial to the successful completion of the building envelope.

Wintech is now a recognised international centre of excellence for the science of facade engineering, in what is fast becoming an integral part of the building process.

Managing director Paul Savidge said: “We have in recent years seen an increase in project activities in the north, and it is now sensible to provide an office base in Scotland to help reduce our travel and associated carbon dioxide emissions. The Edinburgh site will enable us to meet the growing needs of our clients even more efficiently while still providing a high level of customer service.”

He added: “As a group we are building upon our current core strength of facade engineering services, but also looking to prepare the business to assist with the nation’s net zero building transformation requirement. This includes sustainability, building energy advice for the mechanical and electrical systems in addition to the envelope which is of course the building’s primary energy modifier. The Government has already committed to all new builds achieving net zero by 2030 and all existing buildings to achieve net zero by 2050. This incredible challenge to address embedded and operational carbon requires a radical change as to how we design for both new and significantly for the country’s existing building stock.

"Our new office in Scotland and expansion of our headquarters in Wolverhampton and London will help us to accommodate the new employees required to support the nation in this transformation. In parallel to growing our core strengths, we are recruiting for our new business growth areas of sustainability, fire engineering and facade access."

The Edinburgh office will also be home to Wintech’s facade access and maintenance services led by Liam Shepard. Facade Access Consultancy Services launched early this year is now going from strength to strength and the new office will be offering new services in the coming months.