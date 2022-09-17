Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The coffee chains closing on Monday for Queen's state funeral

By Megan HoweBusinessPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Costa Coffee, Starbucks and Caffe Nero branches will be closed in West Midlands on Monday for the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Costa Coffee says it will close on Monday
Costa Coffee says it will close on Monday

It comes as a mark of respect for the late monarch, in which the stores will follow other supermarkets and businesses around the country in closing for the day.

Costa Coffee announced that all their owned and operated stores will close on Monday, September 19, but some stores operated by partners may remain open.

Costa Coffee says it will close on Monday

The Costa Express machines will be switched on in those retailers that remain open.

Caffe Nero said that while some stores will remain closed all day, the majority will close and reopen for people wishing to gather within their communities.

Caffe Nero in Stafford town centre

The majority of Caffe Nero branches will temporarily close from 10:45am and re-open at 2pm. Each store will have a notice displayed in their window.

Starbucks made the announcement on Twitter, stating that all company-owned stores will be closed from 11am and 2pm on the day.

They said: "To support our partners (employees) and ensure they are able to pay their respects to HM Queen Elizabeth II, we will be closing all company owned Starbucks stores in the UK between 11am and 2pm on Monday 19th September."

Business
News
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News